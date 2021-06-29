Lindsey Vonn admits she struggled with her body image

Lindsey Vonn says that she struggled with her body image for a while.

Vonn, 36, retired from skiing in 2019. She won an Olympics gold medal and two bronzes during her skiing career, and an additional eight medals at World Championships.

The former skier talked about her mental struggles in an interview published by Yahoo Life on Monday. She said she used to have issues with her body image. She says that a lot of the issues arose after she became famous from the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver.

“And so I definitely struggled with (the negativity) and struggled with just confidence and body image for a long time. But now I’m kind of at a point where I just don’t care what other people think, to be honest. My body is my body and it’s helped me succeed in so many ways in life,” Vonn says of her current attitude.

Vonn says that while she used to workout for skiing purposes, now she has another reason.

“I’ve always worked out. But I’ve always worked out for a purpose, which is to compete. And now I work out for my mental health. I feel like honestly, it helps me more mentally than it does physically.”

Vonn was previously engaged to hockey player PK Subban. The two split in December. She has since begun dating an actor.