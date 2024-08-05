Michael Phelps calls for harsher punishments for doping

Michael Phelps thinks the Olympics need to be much stricter when it comes to addressing athletes that have previously failed drug tests.

Amid questions about several Chinese swimmers competing in Paris despite previously failing drug tests, Phelps said that he supported a “one-and-done” policy that would enforce a lifetime ban on any athlete who tests positive for a banned substance.

“If you test positive, you should never be allowed to come back and compete again, cut and dry,” Phelps said, via Paul Newberry of the Associated Press. “I believe one and done.”

Phelps made the comments amid reports that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The results of those tests were not public at the time, and Olympic authorities accepted China’s explanation, which blamed the tests on tainted food. Nine of those swimmers went on to win medals in Paris, many as part of relay teams.

“If everybody is not going through that same testing, I have a serious problem because it means the level of sport is not fair and it’s not even,” Phelps added. “If you’re taking that risk, then you don’t belong in here.”

Phelps pointed out that he underwent extra drug testing while he was competing, as he wanted to leave no doubt that his accomplishments were legitimate.

One wonders how mainstream Phelps’ stance would be among other Olympians. Doping has long been an issue at the Olympics, with some countries linked to the practice more than others. Phelps can speak fairly authoritatively here, given both his success and the fact that he has never faced any accusations of wrongdoing.