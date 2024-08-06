Paraguay swimming star kicked out of Olympic village after sneaking out

Paraguay swimming star Luana Alonso was kicked out of the Athletes’ Village by the country’s Olympics committee.

Alonso, who competes in the women’s 100m butterfly, was asked by the Paraguayan Olympic Committee to leave the village. According to a report from The Sun, local media reports said that Alonso was caught sneaking out of the Athletes’ Village to spend time in Paris and at Disneyland instead of supporting her teammates.

“Her presence is creating an inappropriate atmosphere within Team Paraguay,” a Paraguayan Olympic Committee spokesperson said in a statement.

“We thank her for proceeding as instructed, as it was of her own free will that she did not spend the night in the Athletes’ Village.”

Alonso failed to make it out of the heats stage of her butterfly event. The 20-year-old swimmer had a time of 1:03.09, which was 0.24 seconds off the pace needed to make the semifinal.

Alonso, who has swam for both Virginia Tech and SMU, also competed for Paraguay at the 2020 Summer Olympics. She announced her retirement from swimming after failing to advance beyond her heat.

“it’s official! I’m retiring from swimming, thank you all so much for your support! Sorry Paraguay ♥️ I just have to say thank you!” Alonso wrote on Instagram after her Olympics came to an end.