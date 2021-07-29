Pole vaulter Sam Kendricks out of Olympics due to positive COVID test

Sam Kendricks was expected to earn a medal for Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but that won’t be happening.

Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to compete in the Summer Games.

“We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” the US Olympic Committee said in a statement. “In alignment with local rules and protocols, he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by the USATF and USOPC staff. Sam is an incredible and accomplished member of Team USA and his presence will be missed. Out of respect for his privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.”

Kendricks’ father Scott broke the news via Instagram.

“Sad news for our son,” Scott wrote. “Sam is disqualified from Olympic competition because the Japanese officials say he is positive for Cov-19. Sam isn’t sick and we aren’t worried about him. The testing system is very rigid over there. The Japanese officials won’t allow for another PCR test for 6 days so the competition will be over. Sam is in the quarantine hotel where he hopes to at least work out in his room because the season isn’t nearly over! Life is full of tests and we will pass this one. God is so good and we always trust him. Love you Sam. See you soon.”

Kendricks, 28, won the bronze medal in the pole vault at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. He finished first at the World Championships in 2017 and 2019.

Kendricks, a first lieutenant in the Army Reserve, went viral in 2016 after stopping mid-run upon hearing the national anthem.