Alysa Liu speaks out about getting chased to her car by a fan

Alysa Liu is quickly learning the price of fame.

The United States women’s figure skating star Liu took to Instagram this week to share a story about a troubling fan encounter that she had at the airport. Liu said that she was mobbed by picture- and autograph-seekers upon landing and was even chased to her car by one fan in particular.

“So I land at the airport, & there’s a crowd waiting at the exit with cameras & things for me to sign,” said Liu. “All up in my personal space. Someone chased me to my car bruh. Please do not do that to me.”

Alysa Liu calls out fans invading her personal space in a recent Instagram story:



The 20-year-old Liu became a breakout star after her superb performance at this year’s Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy. She took home the gold medal in the women’s singles competition (becoming the first American woman to do so since Sarah Hughes in 2002) and also won gold with the U.S. in the figure skating team event.

Liu has been competing at the senior level since 2018. But she only became a household name during this year’s Olympics, particularly given some of her incredible viral moments during competition.

Now Liu is the single biggest star in figure skating right now, and that can unfortunately come at a cost. While any further context of Liu’s experience was not clear, other popular female athletes have spoken out in the recent past about allegedly being stalked at the airport by overzealous autograph-seekers.