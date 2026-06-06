Simone Biles says she almost died due to health scare

Simone Biles revealed Saturday that she is recovering after a recent health scare that was nearly fatal.

In a post on her Instagram story, Biles said she is resting in bed after the health issue, which she said she would explain in the future. She characterized it was one of the scariest experiences of her life, especially since her husband Jonathan Owens was in Indianapolis with the Colts during offseason workouts.

“I’m not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today’s age. But almost dying wasn’t on my bingo card earlier this week,” Biles wrote.

Simone Biles opened up on her Instagram about a health scare this week 🙏



"I'm not one to normally share things like this because I value privacy in today's age. But almost dying wasn't on my bingo card earlier this week." pic.twitter.com/O5mc1xUODt — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 6, 2026

Biles did not offer any further details regarding the nature of her health issue, but appeared to be on the road to recovery.

Biles is a 7-time Olympic gold medalist, including four alone at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She has not ruled out competing again in Los Angeles in 2028, though her recent cosmetic procedures may be an indication that will not be happening.