Pat McAfee covered US hockey team’s $150,000 bar tab

Pat McAfee celebrating
Apr 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Pat McAfee celebrates during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee went all-out to give the gold medal-winning United States men’s hockey team a memorable night celebrating their victory.

The team celebrated their victory Monday night at the E11EVEN nightclub in Miami, Fla., with a number of fans in attendance. During the evening, the attendees were treated to a video from McAfee congratulating Team USA on their success and revealing that he would be covering their tab.

The athletes and fans took full advantage of the offer. A report from Eileen Reslen and Max Winters of the Daily Mail, the bill wound up surpassing $150,000, with much of it spent on vodka, champagne, and tequila.

The celebration was part of a whirlwind 48 hours for the American players. The next day they met President Trump at the White House, but will now be going their separate ways as they prepare for the resumption of the NHL season.

As for McAfee, as hefty as the bar tab was, we know based on what he makes at ESPN that he can certainly afford it.

.

