Pat McAfee covered US hockey team’s $150,000 bar tab

Pat McAfee went all-out to give the gold medal-winning United States men’s hockey team a memorable night celebrating their victory.

The team celebrated their victory Monday night at the E11EVEN nightclub in Miami, Fla., with a number of fans in attendance. During the evening, the attendees were treated to a video from McAfee congratulating Team USA on their success and revealing that he would be covering their tab.

Pat McAfee surprised Team USA by paying for their entire tab 🇺🇸🔥



“Thank you for representing the United States of America in such a great way, it was an honor to watch you win, enjoy the hell out of it, tonight all of your drinks are on me.”



The tab was ~$150,000



Legend!!! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/HjYMOgFWnH — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) February 25, 2026

The athletes and fans took full advantage of the offer. A report from Eileen Reslen and Max Winters of the Daily Mail, the bill wound up surpassing $150,000, with much of it spent on vodka, champagne, and tequila.

The celebration was part of a whirlwind 48 hours for the American players. The next day they met President Trump at the White House, but will now be going their separate ways as they prepare for the resumption of the NHL season.

As for McAfee, as hefty as the bar tab was, we know based on what he makes at ESPN that he can certainly afford it.