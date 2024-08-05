Polish runner leaves fans confused with her gesture to camera

A simple four-second video of Polish Olympic sprinter Ewa Swoboda has both captivated and confused fans on social media.

In the clip, Swoboda was seen stretching in a crouched position before her first 100m race at Stade de France in Paris.

When she spotted the camera, Swoboda gave a simple salute with her right hand to the spectators watching the broadcast. But a split-second later, Swoboda corrected herself and saluted with her left hand.

https://x.com/floridanow1/status/1819860824053150078

The clip of Swoboda has become one of the most viewed videos on X since the Olympics began. As of writing, it has been watched nearly 60 million times.

Part of the internet’s fascination with Swoboda was how she switched her salute from right hand to left. Several fans online, and even the person who posted the video above, tried to figure out what Swoboda’s adjustment might have meant.

One response to the post seemed to offer a proper explanation. The right-handed salute is said to be reserved for the Polish military, while the left is simply to “say hello.”

Military salute is with the right hand. So, she switches to her left to say hello. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) August 3, 2024

The Polish runner finished first in her heat during Round 1 of the women’s 100m on August 2, the day the video was shot. Swoboda had a final time of 10.99 seconds. She just miss the cut for the finals after placing 4th in her semifinal run with a time of 11.08 seconds.

Swoboda may not have a medal, but she does join a growing list of iconic figures from the Paris Olympics.