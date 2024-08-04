‘Pommel horse guy’ had the most wholesome message after winning Olympic bronze

US Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik on Saturday bagged his second bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The athlete known on social media as the “pommel horse guy” endeared himself to his supporters with a heartwarming message after his second win at Bercy Arena in Paris, France.

Nedoroscik has become one of several viral sensations at the Paris Olympics. The 25-year-old’s claim to fame was being the pommel horse specialist who helped carry the US men’s gymnastics team to a bronze medal — its first podium finish since 2008. Nedoroscik recorded a terrific score of 14.866 on the pommel horse earlier this week to help pull up Team USA’s cumulative score.

Fans online were specifically enamored with how Nedoroscik was seen sleeping on the sidelines as he awaited his turn to mount the pommel horse. Several compared him to Clark Kent, ready to turn into Superman once he takes off his glasses.

Obsessed with this guy on the US men's gymnastics team who's only job is pommel horse, so he just sits there until he's activated like a sleeper agent, whips off his glasses like Clark Kent and does a pommel horse routine that helps deliver the team its first medal in 16 years. pic.twitter.com/0D1ZqJjFa1 — Megan 📚 (@MegWritesBooks) July 29, 2024

A post of Nedoroscik sleeping has gotten over 500,000 likes and has been viewed over 15 million times as of writing.

On Saturday, Nedoroscik affirmed his status as the “pommel horse guy” in the individual event by winning another bronze medal. He sent the most wholesome message to all of his supporters after the win.

“Hey everybody back in the States,” said Nedoroscik. “I just want to say thank you so much for the continued support. My family, my friends, my athletic trainers, everyone that has ever had an impact in my life. You shaped me into who I am today. And today, I’m a bronze medalist at the Olympics!”

A PURE message from Stephen Nedoroscik after winning bronze. 🥹 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/u0F5fhMpKP — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2024

Nedoroscik hails from Worcester, Mass. and is an electrical engineering major from Penn State. But after his rise to fame as the “pommel horse guy” and his Olympic success, his life will surely be drastically different once he returns stateside.