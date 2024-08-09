Sha’Carri Richardson goes viral for her stare during 4x100m relay

Sha’Carri Richardson is going viral for the look she gave while running in the women’s 4×100 meter relay race at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Richardson ran the anchor leg of the race for Team USA and helped them win the gold medal. She received the baton while behind both the teams for Great Britain and Germany, but blazed ahead of those teams’ final runners to help the U.S. win gold.

HERE COMES SHA’CARRI RICHARDSON! Team USA takes GOLD in the women’s 4x100m. #ParisOlympics 📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/ZM6qaYCQOw — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

The U.S. won the race at Stade de France in Paris with a time of 41.78, just 0.07 seconds ahead of Great Britain and 0.19 seconds ahead of Germany.

The best part of the race wasn’t just the way Richardson closed, but what she did while closing.

People loved how Richardson glanced to her right to see where her opponents were. She had a look of satisfaction on her face knowing her opponents had been licked.

absolutely THE COLDEST PIC of the Olympics Sha’Carri Richardson stares down other runners as she comes from behind to win gold🏅 pic.twitter.com/kgSyzJgAPE — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 9, 2024

SHA'CARRI RICHARDSON STARING BACK LIKE SHE IS QUICKSILVER FROM THE X-MEN MOVIES!

pic.twitter.com/ngx981PmUw — BullsKickAss (@Bullskickass) August 9, 2024

A Gold Medal stare from Sha’Carri Richardson! pic.twitter.com/h7iPGC0UON — DallasIndependent🟦 (@NeverDotard) August 9, 2024

How satisfying.

In addition to winning gold in the relay race, Richardson also took home the silver medal in the 100 m race.