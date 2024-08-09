 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 9, 2024

Sha’Carri Richardson goes viral for her stare during 4x100m relay

August 9, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Shacarri Richardson glances over

Sha’Carri Richardson is going viral for the look she gave while running in the women’s 4×100 meter relay race at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Richardson ran the anchor leg of the race for Team USA and helped them win the gold medal. She received the baton while behind both the teams for Great Britain and Germany, but blazed ahead of those teams’ final runners to help the U.S. win gold.

The U.S. won the race at Stade de France in Paris with a time of 41.78, just 0.07 seconds ahead of Great Britain and 0.19 seconds ahead of Germany.

The best part of the race wasn’t just the way Richardson closed, but what she did while closing.

People loved how Richardson glanced to her right to see where her opponents were. She had a look of satisfaction on her face knowing her opponents had been licked.

How satisfying.

In addition to winning gold in the relay race, Richardson also took home the silver medal in the 100 m race.

Article Tags

2024 Summer OlympicsSha'carri Richardson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus