Simone Biles reveals she had 3 cosmetic plastic surgeries

Simone Biles all but admitted last month that she underwent plastic surgery, and the Olympic champion has now opened up more about the cosmetic procedures.

In July, Biles shared some bikini photos on social media while she appeared to be on vacation with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in Belize. Fans immediately noticed that there was something much different about the way her body looked and drew the conclusion that she had breast augmentation surgery.

Biles all but confirmed that she had a boob job when she shared a video of her jumping on a trampoline at her new house last month. Then, in a recent TikTok video, Biles said she actually had three different plastic surgeries but that only one (the obvious one) would be noticeable.

Biles went into more detail in an interview with Skyler Caruso of People that was published on Thursday. The 11-time Olympic medalist said she had breast augmentation surgery and plastic surgery on her ear, which had an earring ripped out of it when she was a child. Biles also got a lower blepharoplasty, which lessens bagginess around the eyes.

“It’s just who I am and I feel like I’ve always tried to be open, honest and relatable,” Biles said. “Seeing me win medals at the Olympics, that’s not relatable. But what is relatable is how we feel about ourselves, what we talk about, what we go through and how we share openly, honestly. And so that’s why I decided to share it.”

The 28-year-old Biles said she hoped to show younger girls that “they have the right to their own choices” and also that “social media is not real.”

Some have wondered whether Biles’ decision to undergo cosmetic surgery is an indication that she does not plan to compete at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Biles has yet to announce a decision.