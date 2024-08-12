USA Gymnastics shares update on Jordan Chiles medal situation

USA Gymnastics on Monday offered a new update on their efforts to appeal the revocation of Jordan Chiles’ bronze medal.

In a new statement, USA Gymnastics said the Court of Arbitration for Sport would not permit an appeal on its previous ruling regarding Chiles’ bronze medal. The organization maintains it has new evidence to present that it did not have access to in the initial hearing, but CAS remains unwilling to reconsider the case.

USA Gymnastics made clear that it will continue to pursue other avenues of appeal, including through the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

Chiles had originally finished fifth in the women’s floor exercise, but her coaches successfully appealed a scoring decision that moved her up to third. After action was taken on behalf of Ana Barbosu of Romania, the original third-place finisher, CAS ruled that Chiles’ appeal came later than rules permit, and that the original scoring should have stood. Subsequently, the IOC moved Barbosu back to the bronze medal position and asked Chiles to return hers.

USA Gymnastics had sought to appeal the decision, claiming it had new evidence proving that Chiles’ appeal was filed within the required time limit.

Chiles has received widespread support since the ruling was announced, with many calling it unfair that Chiles is being made to return a medal when she is not accused of any wrongdoing. USA Gymnastics will continue to look for legal avenues to overturn the decision, but it is unclear how good their chances are.