Video: Megan Rapinoe did new celebration after winning PK goal

July 30, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The United States Women’s National Team defeated the Netherlands on Friday to clinch a spot in the Olympic semifinals, and Megan Rapinoe broke out a new celebration after icing the win.

Rapinoe buried a shot in the upper right corner of the goal with the US leading 3-2 in penalty kicks. She immediately turned to her teammates and crossed her arms as if to say, “What did you expect?”

That was a different celebration pose from the one Rapinoe became known for during the World Cup two years ago, so perhaps she is trying something new.

The USWNT got off to a rough start at the Olympics with a stunning 3-0 loss to Sweden, but they still managed to advance to the semifinals. They’ll play Canada with a trip to the gold medal game on the line.

