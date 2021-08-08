Video: USA women absolutely dusted the field in 4x400m relay

Team USA won the gold medals in both the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The margin of victory for the women was absolutely astounding.

The women dusted the field in their race and won by nearly four seconds. They posted a combined time of 3:16.85, while Poland’s time of 3:20.53 was good enough for silver.

Check out how far behind the pack was as Athing Mu crossed the finish line:

SEVEN STRAIGHT OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALS in the women's 4x400m! Allyson Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu have DONE IT! #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA NBC

August 8, 2021

Mu had the fastest split on the team at 48.32 seconds. She also won gold in the 800m. Dalilah Muhammad, Allyson Felix and Sydney McLaughlin were the other runners on the team.

The gold medal from the relay gave Felix a total of 11 Olympic medals, more than any other US track and field athlete.