Xander Schauffele congratulates Nelly Korda on gold medal with perfect tweet

The United States racked up the most gold medals at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, as well as the most overall medals. The country can thank the two golf winners for adding to the gold medal total.

Xander Schauffele won the gold medal in men’s gold at the Olympics, while Nelly Korda came through to win the gold on the women’s side.

Schauffele gave Korda a nod by tweeting a photo of her on Saturday and commenting on her gold medal-winning pose.

Here’s the side-by-side of their photos:

Korda, 23, is asserting herself as the best female golfer in the world. She won the women’s PGA Championship this year and the gold medal, while being ranked No. 1 in the world.

As for Schauffele, he famously struggled to win a major. Maybe the gold medal win is the boost his golf career needed.