Tiger Woods shares troubling new health update

Tiger Woods has played sparingly in recent years as the injuries continue to pile up for him, and it sounds like it will be a while before we see the 15-time major champion playing competitively again.

Woods underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn Achilles. The 49-year-old announced in a statement that he had been rehabbing from his latest back procedure when he felt a sharp pain in his left leg. It was determined that he had ruptured his Achilles.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods said in a statement.

Apr 13, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods holds up his ball to the crowd as he walks off the No. 18 green during the third round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network

“This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. ‘The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,’ added Dr. Stucken.

“I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support.”

Woods revealed back in September that he had undergone a successful procedure to correct a nerve impingement in his lower back. Tiger has a long history of back issues and has had multiple surgeries to address them. He said he was hopeful the latest would alleviate the back spasms he dealt with in 2024.

There had been no specific timetable for when Woods would return to competition, but many fans were hopeful that he would make his 2025 debut at the Masters. That, obviously, is not going to happen now that he underwent Achilles surgery.

Woods struggled in his limited appearances last season. He finished 16-over at the Masters and then missed the cut at the PGA Championship, US Open and Open Championship. His back had been bothering him early in the year, which likely contributed to the lack of success.

While Tiger said he anticipates making a full recovery, you have to wonder how many more major injuries the 49-year-old can overcome.