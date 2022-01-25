LB talks origins, philosophy of LBS in interview on ‘Center Court Podcast with Ralph Sampson and Mac McDonald’

Earlier this month, I had the privilege of joining the “Center Court Podcast with Ralph Sampson and Mac McDonald” for an interview. In the interview, we talked about the origins of Larry Brown Sports, how I got into radio and blogging, and what some of our philosophies are on the website.

Ralph, of course, is the former 3-time National Player of the Year at Virginia, a 4-time NBA All-Star, College Basketball Hall of Famer, and Basketball Hall of Famer.

Mac was a former Virginia play-by-play announcer, and has been a play-by-play announcer for the NCAA and ACC Network. He is now an instructor at the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting.

Here are various links to where you can listen to the interview based on the location of your choice:

– Bleav’s website

– Apple Podcasts

– Spotify

– Stitcher

– iHeart Radio