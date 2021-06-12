Soccer world supports Christian Eriksen over Twitter after collapse

Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the pitch during the European Championship match between his Denmark squad and Finland on Saturday captured attention around the world.

Eriksen collapsed before halftime of the match and was given CPR. He was carried away on a stretcher, though he was able to raise an arm and give a good sign. UEFA later said that Eriksen was taken to the hospital and stabilized.

Before all that positive news regarding Eriksen’s health emerged, there was great concern about his status. He received support via statements issued throughout Twitter.

Some teams and leagues shared their support:

All at the Premier League send our thoughts to Christian Eriksen and his family — Premier League (@premierleague) June 12, 2021

All of our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and his family. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 12, 2021

Christian Eriksen is in our thoughts at this moment We pray for him and his family — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) June 12, 2021

And current or former players:

Fight for your life #eriksen we pray for you — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) June 12, 2021

Shocking. Hope Christian Eriksen will be okay — Jérôme Boateng (@JeromeBoateng) June 12, 2021

Please please be ok Eriksen. There is more to life than this for you. #Euro2020 — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 12, 2021

Wishing Christian Eriksen all of the best right now — Zack Steffen (@zacksteffen_) June 12, 2021

All of my prayers are with Christian Eriksen Get well soon — Mateo Kovacic (@mateokovacic8) June 12, 2021

Other athletes reacted too:

Praying for Christian Eriksen

Horrifying scene — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 12, 2021