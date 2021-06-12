 Skip to main content
Soccer world supports Christian Eriksen over Twitter after collapse

June 12, 2021
by Larry Brown

Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the pitch during the European Championship match between his Denmark squad and Finland on Saturday captured attention around the world.

Eriksen collapsed before halftime of the match and was given CPR. He was carried away on a stretcher, though he was able to raise an arm and give a good sign. UEFA later said that Eriksen was taken to the hospital and stabilized.

Before all that positive news regarding Eriksen’s health emerged, there was great concern about his status. He received support via statements issued throughout Twitter.

Some teams and leagues shared their support:

And current or former players:

Other athletes reacted too:

