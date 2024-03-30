David Beckham hinting at another superstar addition for Inter Miami?

Once one of the “Galacticos” at Real Madrid, David Beckham may now be trying to create his own version.

The retired soccer icon Beckham, who is now the president and co-owner of MLS club Inter Miami, got fans buzzing on Friday with his latest post to Instagram. Beckham posted a picture of himself posing with his wife Victoria as well as Brazilian star forward Neymar Jr.

“Welcome to Miami my friend (only for dinner),” Beckham wrote in his caption along with a laughing emoji.

He also tagged Inter Miami’s official page in the post.

Why was that post notable? Neymar, who currently plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Hilal, has recently been the subject of some widespread summer transfer rumors. One club that has been heavily linked to the ex-Ballon d’Or finalist Neymar is Inter Miami.

It is worth noting that Inter Miami already has both of Neymar’s old star teammates at F.C. Barcelona in Spain (Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez). Nicknamed “MSN,” Messi, Suarez, and Neymar were the most feared frontline of forwards in the world during their time together at Barcelona. The trio helped lead the Catalan giants to three straight La Liga titles, two domestic cup trophies, and a UEFA Champions League victory in 2014-15.

On top of that, Neymar made some comments earlier this month about how he would “love” to play in the U.S. for at least one season.

Granted, a lot of time has passed since the Barcelona days, and Neymar, now 32, has lost some of the shine on his star, especially after an October ACL and meniscus tear that he still has yet to return from. But Messi, 36, remains sublime in his second season at Inter Miami, and Suarez, 37, is up to four goals and three assists through just six matches in his first season for the club. With multiple other cohorts from that F.C. Barcelona juggernaut now at Beckham’s Inter Miami club as well, Neymar might just have to consider a reunion with the gang.