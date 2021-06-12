Players request resumption of Denmark-Finland game after Christian Eriksen collapse

Saturday’s Denmark-Finland Euro 2020 match will resume at the request of the players after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch just before halftime.

UEFA issued a statement saying that at the request of “players of both teams,” Saturday’s match will resume at 2:30 p.m. ET. A five-minute halftime will follow the first half, and then the second half will be played in full. The match had officially been suspended after Eriksen’s medical emergency, with fans in the stadium remaining in place until a decision was made on whether to continue or not.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC). The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

The decision comes after the players got good news on Eriksen, who is stable and responsive after collapsing 43 minutes into the match. Eriksen was given CPR and taken away on a stretcher, and players from both teams were clearly shaken by the event.

The game was the opening match for both teams in group play as part of the delayed 2020 Euros. The other Group B game between Russia and Belgium, which is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET, also appears likely to go ahead as scheduled.