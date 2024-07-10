Report: US Soccer makes decision on coach Gregg Berhalter

US Soccer has made a decision on the future of coach Gregg Berhalter.

Berhalter will not return as the head coach of the United States men’s national team, according to Doug McIntyre of FOX Sports. The decision comes after the US failed to get out of the group stage at the Copa America despite being the host country.

Berhalter has been the head coach of the USMNT since 2018. He guided the team to the World Cup in 2022 and was re-hired on the back of that showing, but the team has struggled since then. The Copa America campaign sealed his fate as many fans publicly called for his removal. Berhalter was never particularly popular with fans in the first place, as his teams struggled to score goals and often seemed content to skate by on results that barely qualified as good enough.

It is not clear who might be targeted as Berhalter’s replacement. With the US set as a host country for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, however, do not be surprised if the federation aims high and tries to land a fairly big name.