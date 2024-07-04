Major fan group calls on USMNT to fire Gregg Berhalter

A major fan group has called for the US men’s national soccer team (USMNT) to take action regarding coach Gregg Berhalter.

American Outlaws, which is the biggest fan organization supporting the United States national soccer teams, on Wednesday issued a statement asking for Berhalter to be fired. The Outlaws fan group, which says they have over 30,000 fans and over 200 chapters worldwide, has been incensed over the United States’ poor showing at Copa America.

The U.S. was eliminated in the group stage of the event after going 1-2 in Group C play. The team beat Bolivia 2-0 but then lost to Panama 2-1 and fell to Uruguay 1-0 on Monday to get eliminated. Fans couldn’t believe what Berhalter had done during the match and felt he was not playing to win.

The Outlaws published their statement on Wednesday calling for Berhalter’s firing:

“As the largest supporters group of the U.S. National Soccer Teams, we love our National Teams and will always show our support for them in the stands, in hundreds of communities across the country, and above all else, in our hearts.

“There needs to be accountability and a plan to move forward for the USMNT. It’s time to make a change in the head coaching position,” they stated.

“Our Copa América is over too soon. It was a moment to show progress for the USMNT’s aspirations, create thousands of lifelong new fans, and build energy ahead of the World Cup in communities nationwide. We will always passionately support the players and can see this team’s full potential.

“As an organization, we have heard from our members and chapter leaders that the USMNT needs change. American soccer fandom is ready to reach levels we’ve never seen before, but we continue to miss opportunities.

“Every game isn’t just about the result. It’s an opportunity to capture America’s attention and build an everlasting bond between new fans and the team. It’s an opportunity to compel new fans to put on the game and lasting fans to share the team with others.

“But, change is necessary to prepare to compete at a home World Cup. We cannot miss this incredible chance to create a lasting impact on the game of soccer in this country, and we feel that a new head coach is an important step at this point.”

As the largest US Soccer supporter group, we take our role as the voice of fans seriously. With that responsibility, we have a duty to make sure we take our time, do the work, and get it right. We’re with you.@ussoccer must make a head coaching change. pic.twitter.com/cN0iedvgRB — AO (@AmericanOutlaws) July 3, 2024

The 50-year-old Berhalter is in his second stint as the head coach for the USMNT. He has been the coach since June 2023 (after previously coaching from 2018-2022). The plan was for him to remain the team’s coach through the 2026 World Cup. It’s unclear whether that plan will change as the Outlaws fan group and others are hoping.