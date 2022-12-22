Lionel Messi gets completely mobbed outside his house in Argentina

The fans in Argentina are going nuts over the country’s World Cup win.

Argentina on Sunday beat France on penalty kicks to win the country’s third World Cup and first since 1986. Lionel Messi scored twice in the match and also converted his penalty kick. The 35-year-old received the Golden Ball for best player in the tournament, and the Silver Boot for scoring seven goals in seven games (one goal fewer than Kylian Mbappe).

Messi received a hero’s welcome upon arriving back in Argentina from Qatar. Reporter Tomás Dvoretzky captured a video that shows Messi arriving in a car at his home in Funes. The car was completely mobbed. It was quite a scene.

Between that and how things looked in Buenos Aires when Argentina won the World Cup, it’s quite clear that the nation’s fans are absolutely loving things.

Messi will forever be celebrated in his native country.