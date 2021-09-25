Manchester United upset by Aston Villa as Cristiano Ronaldo watches helplessly

Manchester United was stunned on Saturday, falling to Aston Villa in an upset loss that set the social media world on fire.

In the 88th-minute, Aston Villa’s Kortney Hause put a header in the net that ultimately proved to be the game-winner. But before the whistles blew, Man Utd was given one final opportunity to secure a point.

The Red Devils were awarded a penalty kick in stoppage time (92nd minute) but sent midfielder Bruno Fernandes in as opposed to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored over a 100 penalty kicks in his career. That proved to be a costly error as Fernandes sailed his kick over the net and into the garden.

Manchester United had the chance to tie it from the spot in stoppage time, but Bruno didn't convert. 😳 📺 @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/xyMaOg9qqp — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 25, 2021

The Villa victory was their first in the league against United since December of 2009. Meanwhile, for the Red Devils, they have now gone back-to-back games without a goal and were prevented from moving to the top of the Premier League table.

On Wednesday, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United will face Villarreal in the Champions League. It is a rematch of last year’s Europa League final.