Mauricio Pochettino lashes out at critics of USMNT loss

Mauricio Pochettino expressed frustration with media questioning following the United States men’s national team’s 3-2 loss to Türkiye in their final 2026 World Cup Group D match at SoFi Stadium.

Despite the defeat on a last-kick goal, the USMNT topped the group after securing first place with victories in their opening two games.

Pochettino, who rotated his squad heavily with nine changes from the previous lineup, defended the approach aimed at resting key players, avoiding suspensions, and giving minutes to Christian Pulisic in his return from a calf injury. Pulisic delivered a strong impact off the bench, easing concerns ahead of the round of 32.

“The questions are a little bit weird,” Pochettino said, noting it was “a little bit sad” that no one congratulated the team on winning the group.

“I need to remind you and everyone that we won the group. Sorry guys, we won,” he said, via the New York Times.

He dismissed concerns over lost momentum as “petty” and thinking too small, emphasizing that true history is made by winning the tournament, not three group games.

“Making history is winning the World Cup,” Pochettino said, via ESPN. “It’s not winning three matches only within the World Cup. I don’t really understand. It’s a little bit petty if you will — you’re thinking a little too small. You’re telling me you could make history — what does it mean to win three matches if you lose the next one?”

Pochettino highlighted squad depth and readiness, pointing to the USMNT’s preparation for their matchup against Bosnia and Herzegovina. He remained confident in the team’s progress and focus on the knockout stages.