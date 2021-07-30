 Skip to main content
Mexico benefits from homophobic chant in Gold Cup win over Canada

July 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Mexico Canada win

Mexico’s infamous homophobic chant has gotten them in trouble with FIFA this year. On Thursday night, it benefited them.

There was a stoppage in play late in Mexico’s 2-1 win over Canada in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The stoppage was to address the infamous chant from the Mexican fans.

So how did that benefit Mexico?

Not only did it give their players an opportunity to rest, but then the referees decided to add some extra time to the end. And guess what? Mexico scored during the extra time to win the game 2-1.

Here was Hector Herrera’s goal in the 99th minute to win it:

Mexican fans have been costing the team in the form of fines and more with the chant. That has been going on for years, but it continues.

