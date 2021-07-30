Mexico benefits from homophobic chant in Gold Cup win over Canada

Mexico’s infamous homophobic chant has gotten them in trouble with FIFA this year. On Thursday night, it benefited them.

There was a stoppage in play late in Mexico’s 2-1 win over Canada in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The stoppage was to address the infamous chant from the Mexican fans.

The ref has paused the semifinal between Mexico and Canada because a large segment of the crowd chanted their infamous homophobic chant after the last Canadian gold kick. Now they’re chanting “culero,” or ass-h—e. #GoldCup21 pic.twitter.com/6y9RE5Xatk — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) July 30, 2021

So how did that benefit Mexico?

Not only did it give their players an opportunity to rest, but then the referees decided to add some extra time to the end. And guess what? Mexico scored during the extra time to win the game 2-1.

Here was Hector Herrera’s goal in the 99th minute to win it:

HECTOR HERRERA IN THE 99TH MINUTE pic.twitter.com/y5wHyomNNv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 30, 2021

Mexican fans have been costing the team in the form of fines and more with the chant. That has been going on for years, but it continues.