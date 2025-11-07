Cristiano Ronaldo takes a savage shot at LeBron James

LeBron James is catching an unexpected stray this week from CR7.

Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sat down for a two-part interview with Piers Morgan. During the interview, Ronaldo spoke about his longevity at 40 years old.

At one point, Morgan asked Ronaldo about what fellow athletes inspired him to continue to play at a high level. Ronaldo responded by mentioning the Los Angeles Lakers star James but also got in a savage swipe at The King.

“[There are] good examples in other sports as well,” said Ronaldo. “For example, basketball, LeBron James. I think we are the same age.

“I have more hair than him though,” Ronaldo added.

Indeed, Ronaldo and James are both 40 years old (though James is a couple of months older). While Ronaldo made his senior debut team in 2002 and James followed just a year later with his NBA debut in 2003, both icons are still playing professionally and are still making an impact in their respective sports.

Meanwhile, James’ noticeable hair loss has been a running joke in the sports world for many years now. The four-time NBA champion has been the subject of hair plugs speculation for over a decade now, and his thinning problem has only gotten worse ever since he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

To James’ credit though, he has taken it on the chin and has even poked fun at himself over his hair loss before. Now the five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo is getting in on the fun at James’ expense too.