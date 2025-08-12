Cristiano Ronaldo proposes to girlfriend with ridiculously large ring

Cristiano Ronaldo might have just become the first person ever to propose with a literal boulder.

The Portuguese soccer superstar Ronaldo proposed this week to his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. In a post to Instagram, Rodriguez showed off the jaw-droppingly large ring that Ronaldo proposed with.

“Yes I do,” Rodriguez wrote in her caption, according to a rough translation. “In this and in all my lives.”

The Daily Mail quoted an engagement ring specialist, who suggested that the ring features an oval-cut diamond in the 15 to 20 carat range. According to the specialist, those rings can easily exceed £1.5 million in value (roughly $2.02 million).

Ronaldo, 40, has been with Rodriguez, 31, since 2016. The couple share four children together, ranging from three to eight years old.

After leaving Manchester United in 2022, Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia (scoring a league-high 25 goals last season). He is also still competing internationally for his native Portugal, helping lead them to a UEFA Nations League title earlier this year and eyeing a possible sixth World Cup with them in 2026.

We have seen some exorbitant engagement rings in professional sports before, usually going way deep into the six figures. But Ronaldo, who has an estimated net worth of $1 billion and is currently on a $661 million contract with Al-Nassr, may have just outdone them all with that seven-figure rock he just put on his longtime girlfriend’s finger.