Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Paraguay goalkeeper explains his disrespectful move against Kylian Mbappe

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Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill getting ignored by France star Kylian Mbappe

Sportsmanship was at a premium during Saturday’s World Cup match between France and Paraguay.

France advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals after outlasting Paraguay in a 1-0 contest at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Tensions were high throughout the contest, particularly between the Paraguayans and French star Kylian Mbappe.

When the final whistle blew, Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill was seen throwing the ball at Mbappe, seemingly in a show of disrespect.

After the game, Gill admitted he was frustrated because Mbappe had ignored his gesture for a handshake. But he still gave France their flowers after a testy match.

“I gave him my hand to congratulate him, but he ignored me,” Gill told reporters in Spanish. “Obviously, I got angry in that moment. But that’s all I did.

“After that, I calmed down and just congratulated them. The truth is, they’ve had an excellent campaign, as they’re the candidates to be world champions.”

Mbappe scored the lone goal in the match on a penalty kick against Gill in the 70th minute. The Frenchman pulled a disrespectful move of his own after tucking the ball into the net.

Despite a disappointing result for Paraguay, Gill earned Man of the Match honors for his showing against heavily favored France.

France moves on to the quarterfinals to face Morocco in a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinals, which Les Bleus won 2-0.

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