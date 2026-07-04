Paraguay goalkeeper explains his disrespectful move against Kylian Mbappe

Sportsmanship was at a premium during Saturday’s World Cup match between France and Paraguay.

France advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals after outlasting Paraguay in a 1-0 contest at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. Tensions were high throughout the contest, particularly between the Paraguayans and French star Kylian Mbappe.

When the final whistle blew, Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill was seen throwing the ball at Mbappe, seemingly in a show of disrespect.

After the game, Gill admitted he was frustrated because Mbappe had ignored his gesture for a handshake. But he still gave France their flowers after a testy match.

“I gave him my hand to congratulate him, but he ignored me,” Gill told reporters in Spanish. “Obviously, I got angry in that moment. But that’s all I did.

“After that, I calmed down and just congratulated them. The truth is, they’ve had an excellent campaign, as they’re the candidates to be world champions.”

Mbappe blatantly leaving the Paraguay keeper hanging here is sending me 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0xKMpPjgQm — WizKay (@WizKayTV) July 4, 2026

Paraguay keeper Orlando Gill tried to shake Mbappé’s hand at full time but he completely ignored him and kept celebrating 😅 pic.twitter.com/RPO2oWpRUW — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 4, 2026

Mbappe scored the lone goal in the match on a penalty kick against Gill in the 70th minute. The Frenchman pulled a disrespectful move of his own after tucking the ball into the net.

Mbappe hitting this cele after scoring against Paraguay keeper Orlando Gill who tried to put him off his penalty beforehand 😅 pic.twitter.com/0Z6IQABRHi — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 4, 2026

Despite a disappointing result for Paraguay, Gill earned Man of the Match honors for his showing against heavily favored France.

🚨🇵🇾 OFFICIAL: Orlando Gill, Man of the Match for Paraguay-France. pic.twitter.com/gwJcQwCZzF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2026

France moves on to the quarterfinals to face Morocco in a rematch of the 2022 World Cup semifinals, which Les Bleus won 2-0.