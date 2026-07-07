USMNT goalkeeper commits unforgivable blunder that leads to Belgium goal

Team USA goalkeeper Matt Freese made a critical miscalculation with his squad’s World Cup life on the line.

The USMNT was desperate for an equalizer, trailing 2-1 to Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. After the Belgians thwarted a U.S. attack, Brandon Mechele launched a long pass downfield to Charles De Ketelaere that Freese should have easily dealt with just outside the box

But Freese never got to clear it properly. De Ketelaere was able to guide a pass back to Hans Vanaken, who scored a schoolyard goal from several yards out that evaded the final efforts of USMNT captain Tim Ream.

Belgium finds a third pic.twitter.com/0m1Hu4qzwR — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

The look of horror on Freese’s face said it all.

The Americans had been aggressively hunting for that second goal to tie the game since coming out of halftime. Freese’s mistake instead doubled their opponent’s advantage.

It didn’t help that Christian Pulisic was a non-factor in the first half and came off in the 59th minute due to injury.