Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans all said the same thing about Christian Pulisic in first half against Belgium

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Christian Pulisic in a Team USA soccer jersey
Sep 6, 2025; Harrison, New Jersey, USA; US Men’s National Team forward Christian Pulisic (10) reacts during the second half against South Korea at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Team USA soccer fans expected more from Christian Pulisic through the first half of Monday’s knockout match against Belgium.

In a contest where fans expected him to earn his “Captain America” moniker, Pulisic had minimal impact in the opening 45 minutes of play of the Round of 16 clash at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. Pulisic lost possession several times and failed to create any chances for his side.

Several fans were quick to call him out on social media for his disappearing act on the World Cup stage.

The Americans were outclassed by their Belgian opponents in the early going of Monday’s contest. The home squad only tallied two shots to Belgium’s 11, with only one being on target.

The USMNT were fortunate that the lone shot on goal hit the back of the net, courtesy of a Malik Tillman free kick that tied the match at 1-1 in the 31st minute.

The cheers from the crowd lasted for just a brief moment, as Charles de Ketelaere put the Red Devils ahead again, 2-1, with his second goal before the half.

Pulisic has been dealing with a lingering calf injury, which may have limited his burst against a solid Belgian defense. But with Team USA’s hopes resting on a second-half resurgence, all eyes are on Pulisic to perform on home soil.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App