Fans all said the same thing about Christian Pulisic in first half against Belgium

Team USA soccer fans expected more from Christian Pulisic through the first half of Monday’s knockout match against Belgium.

In a contest where fans expected him to earn his “Captain America” moniker, Pulisic had minimal impact in the opening 45 minutes of play of the Round of 16 clash at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. Pulisic lost possession several times and failed to create any chances for his side.

Several fans were quick to call him out on social media for his disappearing act on the World Cup stage.

Now would be a great time for Christian Pulisic to enter the tournament. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) July 7, 2026

Christian Pulisic with a hall of shame performance so far. 😬 — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) July 7, 2026

Pulisic know the game has started? — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) July 7, 2026

What is Pulisic even doing? — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) July 7, 2026

The Americans were outclassed by their Belgian opponents in the early going of Monday’s contest. The home squad only tallied two shots to Belgium’s 11, with only one being on target.

The USMNT were fortunate that the lone shot on goal hit the back of the net, courtesy of a Malik Tillman free kick that tied the match at 1-1 in the 31st minute.

The cheers from the crowd lasted for just a brief moment, as Charles de Ketelaere put the Red Devils ahead again, 2-1, with his second goal before the half.

Pulisic has been dealing with a lingering calf injury, which may have limited his burst against a solid Belgian defense. But with Team USA’s hopes resting on a second-half resurgence, all eyes are on Pulisic to perform on home soil.