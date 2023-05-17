Video: Manchester City’s Jack Grealish dropped F-bomb on CBS after big win

Jack Grealish is the most expensive English soccer player of all-time, and he certainly got his money’s worth on live television Wednesday.

Grealish and Manchester City got their biggest victory of the year thus far, defeating Real Madrid in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal battle to advance to the final round against Inter Milan. While the first leg between the two teams ended as a 1-1 draw, Man City left no doubt this time around, pummeling Real Madrid 4-0 to win on aggregate goals 5-1.

After the final whistle, Grealish was interviewed by CBS crew Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards. During the interview, an excited Grealish got a little ahead of himself and dropped an F-bomb.

“I’m a bit speechless at the moment,” said Grealish. “I don’t even know what to say. I’m f–king buzzing.”

Here is the funny clip but obviously beware of the bad language.

Jack Grealish is so excited that he is busy cursing on American TV 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5by8XzdNt0 — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) May 17, 2023

The F-bomb, which was also broadcast live on Paramount Plus, even briefly made its way onto the CBS Sports Golazo Twitter page before being deleted.

Though Grealish put a shot on goal in the first half and won a team-high five free kicks in the match, he still mostly took a backseat to his teammates on Wednesday. Bernardo Silva opened up the scoring with a brace in the first half, and both Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez put Real Madrid away by scoring in the second half.

Man City, who are also currently atop the Premier League table with 85 points and are in next month’s FA Cup final against their rivals Manchester United as well, have the chance to complete the hallowed treble this season. But the Champions League trophy might be their most coveted since Man City has never won it and has only ever been to the final one other time before (in 2021 when they lost to fellow English club Chelsea).

There was a controversy in the first leg between Man City and Real Madrid. But with an emphatic victory in the second leg on Wednesday, Man City has put it all behind them and can now look ahead to their June 10 Champions League final match against Inter Milan.