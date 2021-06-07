Video: Mexico fans threw bottles, trash at players during game

Fans of Mexico’s soccer team got rowdy and unruly during Sunday night’s Concacaf Nations League Final at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Fans of Mexico’s team were throwing objects at U.S. players during the match. They got exceptionally upset after an incident between a few players late in the match. Already upset about the U.S. being up 3-2, the fans began throwing bottles. Amid the trash throwing, a Mexican player got hit in the head with a bottle:

MEXICO FANS HIT THEIR OWN PLAYER IN THE HEAD WITH A BOTTLE pic.twitter.com/0t1cnaPHVn — . (@rspectball) June 7, 2021

They also threw stuff at players earlier in the match:

Reyna hit in the head, throwing stuff at the players is BS pic.twitter.com/pIRo7JMrhP — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) June 7, 2021

The U.S. players did not seem to be bothered amid their 3-2 win.

Pulisic shushing angry Mexico fans while getting bottles thrown at him is one of the best sports moments I’ve ever seen #USAvMEX pic.twitter.com/jVLSMclN94 — Jaden McDaniels Stan Club (@JMcDanielsSC) June 7, 2021

In addition to throwing objects, Mexican fans were responsible for some chants that resulted in the game being temporarily suspended.

As part of @Concacaf's anti-discrimination protocol, the match has been temporarily suspended due to offensive chants in the stadium. #USAvMEX — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 7, 2021

NBA players and fans thought what happened in Philadelphia and Boston was bad. Let’s hope they didn’t see what happened here.

This sort of behavior is not new from some Mexican soccer fans.