Monday, June 7, 2021

Video: Mexico fans threw bottles, trash at players during game

June 6, 2021
by Larry Brown

US Mexico fans

Fans of Mexico’s soccer team got rowdy and unruly during Sunday night’s Concacaf Nations League Final at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Fans of Mexico’s team were throwing objects at U.S. players during the match. They got exceptionally upset after an incident between a few players late in the match. Already upset about the U.S. being up 3-2, the fans began throwing bottles. Amid the trash throwing, a Mexican player got hit in the head with a bottle:

They also threw stuff at players earlier in the match:

The U.S. players did not seem to be bothered amid their 3-2 win.

In addition to throwing objects, Mexican fans were responsible for some chants that resulted in the game being temporarily suspended.

NBA players and fans thought what happened in Philadelphia and Boston was bad. Let’s hope they didn’t see what happened here.

This sort of behavior is not new from some Mexican soccer fans.

