Video: Georgia softball player absolutely destroyed a must-see home run

Georgia softball player Lacey Fincher is a slugger, and she absolutely destroyed a home run on Sunday that is screaming for attention.

Fincher clubbed two home runs in Georgia’s 12-4 win over Tennessee on Sunday. Her first home run was an absolute shot and cleared the scoreboard in left field.

You really can’t hit a ball any better or cleaner than that. That was struck so well it didn’t just hit the trees; it went through near the top of them. That ball might be out at an MLB stadium.

That wasn’t her only home run either.

Fincher casually delivered a 3-run shot to the opposite field two innings later.

That was impressive too.

Fincher is batting .376 with 11 home runs and an .806 slugging percentage this season. She clubbed 15 home runs last season as a junior and could be headed for more this year.