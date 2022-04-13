Video: Georgia softball player absolutely destroyed a must-see home run
Georgia softball player Lacey Fincher is a slugger, and she absolutely destroyed a home run on Sunday that is screaming for attention.
Fincher clubbed two home runs in Georgia’s 12-4 win over Tennessee on Sunday. Her first home run was an absolute shot and cleared the scoreboard in left field.
😱 my oh my, @LaceyFincher3
Bottom 1️⃣
🔶 1
🐶 3
💻 https://t.co/iOOHjoSoTx (ESPN2)
📊 https://t.co/OQElGnonne#Team26 | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/38L1Vqsk0N
— Georgia Softball (@UGASoftball) April 10, 2022
You really can’t hit a ball any better or cleaner than that. That was struck so well it didn’t just hit the trees; it went through near the top of them. That ball might be out at an MLB stadium.
That wasn’t her only home run either.
Fincher casually delivered a 3-run shot to the opposite field two innings later.
💣 @LaceyFincher3 is not messing around‼️
That's a 3️⃣-run blast and her second homer of the day 💥
Bottom 3️⃣
🔶 4
🐶 11
💻 https://t.co/iOOHjoSoTx (ESPN2)
📊 https://t.co/OQElGnonne#Team26 | #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/PRSzqOjFW7
— Georgia Softball (@UGASoftball) April 10, 2022
That was impressive too.
Fincher is batting .376 with 11 home runs and an .806 slugging percentage this season. She clubbed 15 home runs last season as a junior and could be headed for more this year.