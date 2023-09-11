DraftKings apologizes for 9/11-themed gambling promotion

DraftKings faced heavy criticism on Monday for running a promotion that many people viewed as insensitive, and the sportsbook has since issued an apology.

Monday marked the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Virginia and Pennsylvania. For some reason, one or more people at DraftKings thought it would be a good idea to run a promotion called the “Never Forget” parlay, in which bettors could wager on the New York Yankees, New York Mets and New York Jets to all win.

DraftKings created this "Never Forget" 9/11 parlay featuring three New York teams. It was taken down after several hours. pic.twitter.com/7crexkTfic — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 11, 2023

Many people accused DraftKings of being tone-deaf and trying to capitalize on a tragic event. The promotion was removed after several hours, and a spokesperson for the company apologized in a statement to the Boston Globe.

“We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11,” the company said. “We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the familys of those who were directly affected.”

There will likely be tributes to 9/11 during all of the New York sporting events on Monday night. You can understand why most felt a gambling promotion is not a great way to honor those who were impacted by the event.