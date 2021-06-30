Andy Murray went down with groin injury at Wimbledon

Andy Murray was the latest player to slip on Centre Court at Wimbledon this week.

Murray was facing Oscar Otte in the second round on Wednesday. Otte was up two sets to one and the two were in the fourth set. Otte caught Murray going the wrong direction, and Murray slipped as he tried to change direction. Murray went down to the ground with a groin injury.

Andy Murray is ok pic.twitter.com/1Gpewo0ycJ — Dodikan #Tennis (@DogukanDilber_) June 30, 2021

Murray was clutching his groin area in pain but was able to get back up and continue.

The 34-year-old, who is unseeded, later got a break as the match was delayed so the lights could be turned on and the roof closed.

A day earlier, Serena Williams was playing on Centre Court and twisted her ankle. She ended up withdrawing from her match.