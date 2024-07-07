Andy Murray’s mom draws attention for message about Emma Raducanu’s move

Andy Murray has officially played his last match at Wimbledon, and the three-time grand slam winner’s mother does not seem pleased about the way things ended.

Murray and his mixed doubles partner Emma Raducanu were supposed to face Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo on Saturday, but Raducanu withdrew from the match. Raducanu said she “woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist” and called the decision to withdraw “very tough.”

Emma Raducanu "Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight. I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care." pic.twitter.com/M2mS6yk8JG — LTA (@the_LTA) July 6, 2024

Murray said earlier this year that he will likely retire at the end of the season and may not compete in the Paris Olympics. With Murray and his brother Jamie losing in the men’s doubles on Thursday, the mixed doubles would have been the final Wimbledon event of the 37-year-old’s career.

Marcus Buckland of Sky Sports wrote on X that it is “astonishing news” that Raducanu withdrew from the mixed doubles match. Murray’s mother Judy replied to the post in a way that made her seem annoyed with the situation.

“Yes, astonishing,” Judy Murray wrote.

Raducanu is still in the women’s singles event at Wimbledon. She has a round of 16 match against Lulu Sun on Sunday, so she probably wanted to make sure she saved all of her strength for that. Unfortunately, the decision cost Murray a chance to play what could have been a final match at his hometown event.