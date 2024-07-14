Carlos Alcaraz booed for 1 reason after winning Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz put together another outstanding performance on Sunday to win his second consecutive Wimbledon title, but the fans in attendance at Centre Court still felt there was one valid reason to boo him.

After he defeated Novak Djokovic for the second straight year in the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz was asked about the big soccer match that was scheduled for later in the day between his native country Spain and Wimbledon host England. The fans immediately started to boo.

Alcaraz smiled and said he is “for sure” going to watch the match.

“I’ve already done my job, so let’s see the football,” Alcaraz said.

"I've already done my job" 😂 Carlos Alcaraz has done his part, now to watch Spain vs England in the #EURO2024 final…#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GRL1ygoz5W — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2024

Spain and England are facing one another in the Euro 2024 final on Sunday afternoon. The match was already set when Alcaraz beat Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon semifinal on Friday. Alcaraz was booed by the fans in London after that win as well (video here).

Spain is favored to win what is expected to be a highly competitive Euro final.