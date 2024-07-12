Carlos Alcaraz gets booed at Wimbledon for funny reason

Carlos Alcaraz briefly lost the crowd during his post-match interview at Wimbledon on Friday after securing his place in Sunday’s final.

Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in four sets Friday to set up a finals clash against Novak Djokovic in a rematch of last year’s championship. The final will have some serious competition for the title of Europe’s biggest sporting event that day, however, as Spain will face England in the final of soccer’s European Championships on the same day.

That was not lost on Alcaraz. In his post-match interview on the court, the Spaniard predicted that Sunday could turn out to be “a really good day for Spanish people,” provoking laughter and good-natured boos from the English crowd.

"I didn't say Spain is going to win, I'm just saying it's going to be a really fun day" 😂 Carlos Alcaraz, ever the diplomat 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/s1HZQrN8ZC — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2024

Alcaraz was very quick to clean things up.

“I didn’t say Spain’s going to win. I’m just saying that it’s going to be a really fun day,” Alcaraz laughed.

Spain is the favorite in the Euro final, though not overwhelmingly. Alcaraz, meanwhile, has lost three of his five matchups against Djokovic, so he might be the underdog. That said, the defeats were not exactly overwhelming.

Sunday’s Wimbledon final will begin at 9 a.m. ET, while the Euro final kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.