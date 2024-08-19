 Skip to main content
Frances Tiafoe had awesome celebration after making his first Masters 1000 final

August 18, 2024
by R.P. Salao
Frances Tiafoe writing on a camera with marker

US tennis star Frances Tiafoe on Sunday celebrated his huge win over Holger Rune in style.

Tiafoe bested Rune 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The 26-year-old American came back after being down 5-2 in the final set. Tiafoe survived not one, but two match points against Rune to beat the 21-year-old Dane in a third-set tiebreak.

The win meant that Tiafoe was moving on to the final of an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career. He made sure to literally mark the occasion with a purple Sharpie. He wrote a three-word message on one of the cameras near the court.

“Why not me,” Tiafoe wrote on the camera lens.

Tiafoe and Rune put on a show on Sunday with several amazing rallies that had fans on the edge of their seats. Tiafoe simply had a bit more gas left in the tank during the closing moments of the match.

Awaiting Tiafoe for their Monday showdown is world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who outlasted Alexander Zverev in a similarly close semifinal clash.

Frances Tiafoe
