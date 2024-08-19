Frances Tiafoe had awesome celebration after making his first Masters 1000 final

US tennis star Frances Tiafoe on Sunday celebrated his huge win over Holger Rune in style.

Tiafoe bested Rune 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 in the semifinals of the Cincinnati Open held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The 26-year-old American came back after being down 5-2 in the final set. Tiafoe survived not one, but two match points against Rune to beat the 21-year-old Dane in a third-set tiebreak.

The win meant that Tiafoe was moving on to the final of an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time in his career. He made sure to literally mark the occasion with a purple Sharpie. He wrote a three-word message on one of the cameras near the court.

“Why not me,” Tiafoe wrote on the camera lens.

Frances Tiafoe signs the camera after beating Holger Rune to reach his first Masters 1000 final in Cincinnati: “Why not me” 🥹 pic.twitter.com/mq2um854mM — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 19, 2024

Tiafoe and Rune put on a show on Sunday with several amazing rallies that had fans on the edge of their seats. Tiafoe simply had a bit more gas left in the tank during the closing moments of the match.

Holger Rune and Frances Tiafoe play an absurd point in Cincinnati. Great net coverage by Holger. The net cord wreaking havoc. This is tennis you couldn’t play in your wildest video games. 😂 pic.twitter.com/UeBVFGnlmm — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 19, 2024

Awaiting Tiafoe for their Monday showdown is world No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who outlasted Alexander Zverev in a similarly close semifinal clash.