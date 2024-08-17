Tennis player gets screwed on ‘most controversial match point ever’

Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime was screwed Friday night in his match with Jack Draper on what one tennis outlet called the “most controversial match point ever.”

Draper was up 5-4 in the third set and serving at 40-30 with his second match point during their third-round match at the Cincinnati Open. The lefty served Auger-Aliassime out wide on ad court, and Auger-Aliassime returned with a backhand that landed just short of the service line. The well-placed return caused Draper problems. Draper attempted to volley the ball over the net, but he volleyed the ball into the ground on his side of the court in his attempt to return the ball. The point should have ended and gone to Auger-Aliassime to bring the score back to deuce since Draper failed to hit the ball over the net.

Felix Auger-Aliassime robbed in Cincinnati. The umpire gave Jake Draper this point. And it was match point. pic.twitter.com/haWF4k765a — Alfredo Hinny (@alfredohinny) August 17, 2024

However, after Draper hit the ball into the ground, the ball then bounced over the net. The chair umpire did not realize the ball went off Draper’s racquet and into the ground first before it hopped over the net. The umpire awarded the point — and match — to Draper.

THE MOST CONTROVERSIAL MATCH POINT EVER!!! WHAT JUST HAPPENED…? 😱#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/cxU4H2A4Af — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 17, 2024

That was an unfortunate break for Auger-Aliassime, who kept his composure together completely despite being screwed on the point.

Though Draper was ready to replay the point if a replay proved him wrong, he still had an opportunity to overrule the chair umpire and admit the ball had bounced on his side. He never did so and instead was content to be awarded the victory.

Other tennis players couldn’t believe the call.

This is pretty horrendous on so many levels.. but I have to say, not sure how many players would have handled this situation with such class. So impressive from Felix. Gotta feel for him https://t.co/i0HaIthTMu — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) August 17, 2024

Mate. Horrible call, but every player knows you know exactly where you hit it hahaha ridiculous stuff — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 17, 2024

This isn’t the first time the umpires have had problems at Cincinnati this year.