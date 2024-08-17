 Skip to main content
Tennis player gets screwed on ‘most controversial match point ever’

August 17, 2024
by Larry Brown
Felix Auger-Aliassime points his hand

Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime was screwed Friday night in his match with Jack Draper on what one tennis outlet called the “most controversial match point ever.”

Draper was up 5-4 in the third set and serving at 40-30 with his second match point during their third-round match at the Cincinnati Open. The lefty served Auger-Aliassime out wide on ad court, and Auger-Aliassime returned with a backhand that landed just short of the service line. The well-placed return caused Draper problems. Draper attempted to volley the ball over the net, but he volleyed the ball into the ground on his side of the court in his attempt to return the ball. The point should have ended and gone to Auger-Aliassime to bring the score back to deuce since Draper failed to hit the ball over the net.

However, after Draper hit the ball into the ground, the ball then bounced over the net. The chair umpire did not realize the ball went off Draper’s racquet and into the ground first before it hopped over the net. The umpire awarded the point — and match — to Draper.

That was an unfortunate break for Auger-Aliassime, who kept his composure together completely despite being screwed on the point.

Though Draper was ready to replay the point if a replay proved him wrong, he still had an opportunity to overrule the chair umpire and admit the ball had bounced on his side. He never did so and instead was content to be awarded the victory.

Other tennis players couldn’t believe the call.

This isn’t the first time the umpires have had problems at Cincinnati this year.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Jack Draper
