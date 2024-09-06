 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 6, 2024

Jack Draper threw up twice during US Open semifinal

September 6, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read

Jack Draper throwing up

Jack Draper appeared to be battling himself physically during Friday’ US Open semifinal at Flushing Meadows.

Draper threw up on the court twice during the second set of his semifinal match against top-seeded Jannik Sinner on Friday. The second instance of vomiting was caught on camera as Draper was preparing to return serve, prompting speculation about his health.

Draper did not make much of the incident. Neither did Sinner, as both players agreed to simply play on without stopping to clean things up.

Many wondered if Draper was dealing with some sort of illness during the match. In addition to throwing up, he was sweating so profusely during the match that at one point he was made to change his drenched shoes.

Draper was tended to by a trainer during the ensuing changeover. At one point, he had ice draped around his neck and three icepacks on his face, but there was never any suggestion he would retire.

This sort of thing is not necessarily unusual for athletes, but it is not common in tennis. Taken in context with everything else, it’s understandable why there was so much speculation about whether Draper was even healthy.

Draper would up losing a marathon 89-minute second set in a tiebreak.

Article Tags

Jack Draper
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus