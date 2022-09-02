 Skip to main content
Video: Purdue’s Chris Jefferson vomited after his big pick-six

September 2, 2022
by Larry Brown

Chris Jefferson leaning over on the sideline

Chris Jefferson had a pick-six puke and rally on Thursday night.

Purdue was down 28-24 to Penn State at home on Thursday in the fourth quarter. Jefferson capitalized on an overthrow by Sean Clifford and caught it for an interception. He returned the pass 72 yards for a touchdown to give his Boilermakers a 31-28 lead with just over eight minutes remaining in the game.

After making the big play, the senior safety puked on the sidelines.

He really left it all out on the field.

Despite holding the lead at that time, Purdue later lost the game 35-31. The Boilermakers allowed Clifford to throw the winning touchdown pass with 57 seconds left. Jefferson tossed his cookies for nothing.

