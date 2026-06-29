Jannik Sinner dealt with bloody shoe during Wimbledon opener

Jannik Sinner played with a noticeable blood spot on his shoe during his first round match at Wimbledon on Monday.

Sinner suffered a nasty-looking fall during the third set of his match against Miomir Kecmanovic on Monday, doing the splits and then bending his leg awkwardly. The world No. 1 was in obvious pain and remained down for a few moments as he composed himself.

The fall appeared to impact him for the rest of the match. At one point, cameras noted what appeared to be a spot of blood soaking through his right shoe.

ESPN commentators are speculating on whether or not this is blood coming from inside of Jannik Sinner's shoe at Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/5JUBBF4HrW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 29, 2026

Sinner downplayed the issue after the match, blaming it on an injured toenail. He said he was “fine” and even joked about his fear of getting disqualified because it ruined his all-white outfit.

“I’m good. It just seems much worse than it is,” Sinner said. “I’m actually very surprised they let me keep playing because… all white, it turned into a little red.”

Obviously, there are shades of Curt Schilling here, though Sinner obviously is not playing it up. He has had to battle through some physical issues lately, particularly during majors, so it would have been a blow for him to be knocked out for that reason here.

Sinner did need five sets to finally prevail after falling down 2-1. The reigning champion came back twice in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-2, 6-3 win.