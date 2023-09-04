Jelena Ostapenko explains what makes her so tough for Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek has been the most dominant women’s player on tour since Ash Barty retired, but Swiatek has found the going pretty tough when facing Jelena Ostapenko.

Ostapenko defeated Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday to knock out the No. 1 seed from the event. Swiatek will also lose the world No. 1 ranking due to the defeat.

Although she is only ranked No. 21 in the world currently, Ostapenko is now 4-0 head-to-head against Swiatek. She is the only player on tour to have beaten Swiatek four times as a pro.

What is her secret? The Latvian player provided some insight during her post-match press conference on Sunday.

“[Swiatek] doesn’t really like to play against big hitters. … She likes to have some time, and when I play fast, aggressive and powerful, she’s a little bit in trouble,” Ostapenko said of Swiatek.

Ostapenko twice mentioned being aggressive as a major key when facing Swiatek.

Swiatek has been the most consistent women’s player in the world, but she doesn’t like the big hitters. Swiatek won two grand slam events last year and won the French Open this year. That will go down as her only major win of 2023.

Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, is hoping to win her second career major.