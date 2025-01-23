Madison Keys annoyed with Iga Swiatek over questionable delay

Iga Swiatek’s tactics at the Australian Open are in question yet again.

Madison Keys beat Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10-8) in their semifinal match at the Australian Open on Thursday. Swiatek took the first set, and Keys responded by winning the second set.

After the second set ended, Swiatek took all five minutes allotted between sets. Keys was all ready to go but had to wait for Swiatek, who took her sweet time before signaling she was finally ready for play.

Keys seemed annoyed as she stood there waiting for Swiatek to get ready. The American responded by acing Swiatek.

Rules are rules unless you’re Iga Swiatek pic.twitter.com/3UzgmujeFA — _ (@cfcj_j) January 23, 2025

Keys, of course, went on to win the match to reach her second career major final.

This wasn’t the first time during the tournament that Swiatek’s sportsmanship came into question.

During her quarterfinal win over Emma Navarro, Swiatek accepted a point where she benefitted from a double bounce.

A blatant double bounce and Swiatek carries on playing and takes the point. 🤦🏽 If there was an award for the opposite of sportsmanship of the year award, Swiatek would win a few. pic.twitter.com/NwZPjmNVCl — Pavvy G (@pavyg) January 22, 2025

In the end, Swiatek is going home earlier than she wanted, while Keys is moving on.

Keys will face Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the major.