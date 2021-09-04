 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 3, 2021

Naomi Osaka apologizes for smashing racket multiple times in loss

September 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Naomi Osaka racket

Naomi Osaka lost her composure during a third-round upset loss to Leylah Fernandez at the US Open on Friday night. She won the first set and served for the match up 6-5 in the second set but was broken. Then she collapsed in the tiebreaker, committing five unforced errors to lose the set.

Osaka threw her racket after an unforced error down 0-3 in the tiebreaker:

She did it again after losing a point to go down 0-5 in the tiebreaker:

The 23-year-old damaged her racket on three occasions in the match and never received a code violation.

Osaka’s struggles carried into the third set, which she lost 4-6. She was booed by the fans for taking so long between points and for her racket smashes.

Osaka apologized after the match for her racket behavior.

Osaka’s behavior was extremely uncharacteristic, as she is usually composed. Her visible frustration and unsportsmanlike behavior seem to be extensions of the mental issues that have plagued her on the court this year.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus