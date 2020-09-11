Naomi Osaka boyfriend Cordae attends US Open match

Naomi Osaka had support from her boyfriend Cordae for her semifinals match against Jennifer Brady at the US Open on Thursday night.

Osaka defeated Brady 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the finals at Flushing, New York. During her match against Brady, a shot of Cordae in the stands as a spectator was shown.

The US Open has had restrictions in place for players and their guests regarding the coronavirus. Not only are fans not present for matches, but players have a limited amount of support at their matches.

Cordae is a rapper. The 23-year-old met Osaka at a Clippers game in 2019 and did not know she was a tennis player. The two have been dating for about a year and a half.