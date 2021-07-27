Naomi Osaka loses in third round at Olympics

The Olympic cauldron lighter has been eliminated from her competition at the Olympics.

Naomi Osaka lost on Tuesday in Tokyo in the women’s singles event at the Summer Olympics. The 23-year-old was defeated in straight sets to Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4.

Osaka committed 32 unforced errors in the match and only had one ace. Her serve was broken five times by Vondrousova.

Osaka is the premier hardcourt women’s tennis player in the world. But she withdrew from the French Open after starting a controversy over her refusal to fulfill her media obligations. Osaka had been struggling on clay entering the tournament and dealing with confidence issues on the playing surface.

Still bothered by mental issues, Osaka did not participate in Wimbledon. However, she chose to take part in the Olympics, where she lit the cauldron at the Opening Ceremony. The Olympics were taking part on hardcourt — her surface of choice — but Osaka has exited with a disappointing finish.