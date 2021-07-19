Naomi Osaka lands Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Naomi Osaka has not played in a tennis tournament since she withdrew from the French Open back in May, but she has been plenty busy off the court.

Sports Illustrated announced on Monday that Osaka is one of three women who will appear on the cover of the publication’s annual “Swimsuit Issue” this year. She joins rapper Megan Thee Stallion and model Leyna Bloom.

Osaka also recently posed for Vogue Hong Kong.

Osaka, 23, has won four Grand Slam titles. She will compete for Japan at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

After she withdrew from the French Open amid a controversy over her media boycott, Osaka then chose to skip Wimbledon. Her playing plans beyond the Olympics remain unclear.